Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $159.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

