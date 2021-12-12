Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,206 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

