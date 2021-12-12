J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 352.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

