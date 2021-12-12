J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.31. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

