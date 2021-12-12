J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 677 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.