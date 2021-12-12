J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,262 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

