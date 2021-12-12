J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 22,051 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

