IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.56 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 425,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $2,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,750,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

