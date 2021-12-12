Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ITMR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. 247,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

