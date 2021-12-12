iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

