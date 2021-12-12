iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,646 shares.The stock last traded at $112.78 and had previously closed at $112.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

