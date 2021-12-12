iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $163.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.56 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

