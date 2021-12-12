iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ 8th Largest Position

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned 0.94% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $279,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.38 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

