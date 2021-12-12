iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.86. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

