iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,974 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after acquiring an additional 765,749 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

