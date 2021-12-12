iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

IDV stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

