iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $64.60 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.