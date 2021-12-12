iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

