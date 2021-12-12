iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 6.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

