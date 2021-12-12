iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

