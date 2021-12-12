iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,656 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,577,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

