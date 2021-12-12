iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

