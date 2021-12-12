iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Trimmed by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.