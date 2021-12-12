iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.