iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

