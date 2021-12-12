iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $85.55. 1,854,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,686,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

