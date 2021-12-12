Investors Purchase Large Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 18,429 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical volume of 1,887 call options.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

CLMT stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

