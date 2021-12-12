Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $170.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

