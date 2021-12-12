Invesco Ltd. Sells 394 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE MLR opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

