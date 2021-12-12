Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,417 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

KRP stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $823.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. Research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

