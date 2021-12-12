Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of First Mid Bancshares worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $766.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

