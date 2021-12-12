Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.