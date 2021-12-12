Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Ocwen Financial worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 100.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,234.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

