Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,576 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $738.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.32. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $219,855. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.