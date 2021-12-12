Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.07 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

