Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 138,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares during the period.

PHB stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

