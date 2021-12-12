Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $165.43 and last traded at $166.75. Approximately 14,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 27,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.85.

