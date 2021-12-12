Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $131.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $55.70 and a one year high of $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

