Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 35.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IART stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

