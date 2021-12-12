InsurAce Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $4.57 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsurAce has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.