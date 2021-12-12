Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.55). Approximately 11,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 97,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.54).

The stock has a market cap of £79.70 million and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Neil Campbell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($179,021.35).

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

