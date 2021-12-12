Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 34.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.