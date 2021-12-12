Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

