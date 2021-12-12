Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $84,285.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $367,660.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,626,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 856,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.