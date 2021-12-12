Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.
