Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $6,582,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

