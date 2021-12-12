Insider Selling: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Sells 531,700.00 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total transaction of 531,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 33,600.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 3.13 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.85 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.33.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

