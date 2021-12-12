Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Sells $22,821.23 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $22,821.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

