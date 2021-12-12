Insider Selling: Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after buying an additional 230,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after buying an additional 164,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 87,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

