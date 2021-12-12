Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $196,080.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $192.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $200.71.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.