Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $196,080.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $192.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $200.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

