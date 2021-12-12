Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Sells $887,475.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

